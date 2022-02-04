AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,979 shares of company stock valued at $502,656 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth $21,953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 203,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after purchasing an additional 169,957 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 3,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,314. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

