AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Get AstroNova alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

AstroNova stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.