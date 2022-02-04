Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,121.50

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,121.50 ($15.08) and last traded at GBX 1,126.50 ($15.15), with a volume of 59819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,152.50 ($15.49).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.86) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.20) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.92).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,316.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,660.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38.

In related news, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($22.41) per share, with a total value of £16,670 ($22,411.94). Also, insider Anne Stevens purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.26) per share, with a total value of £110,670 ($148,790.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,821 shares of company stock valued at $79,699,972.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

