Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 148,732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

