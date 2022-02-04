Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 170.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 88,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

