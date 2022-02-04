Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,417 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.50% of La-Z-Boy worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,855,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,446 in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LZB opened at $36.06 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

