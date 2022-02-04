Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 523,664 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,664 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.57% of Chico’s FAS worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.36 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

