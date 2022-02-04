Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,648 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.40% of USANA Health Sciences worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USNA opened at $93.82 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.46 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $58,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $728,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

