Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 329,988 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $24,261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

AEIS opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $122.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.60.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

