Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104,042 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

APAM stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.93%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

