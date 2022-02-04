Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $236,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 133.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $20,275,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 31.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $8,780,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $94.57 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,963 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

