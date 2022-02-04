Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 8,200 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.61% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 226,370 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGPI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.27.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,990 shares of company stock worth $925,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

