Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.66 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 112.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 851,935 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Dynatrace by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 782,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 731,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE DT opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.