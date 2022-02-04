Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.84. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

