Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

