Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $9.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

