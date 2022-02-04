argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 220.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,780,000 after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.5% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 577,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $270.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.94 and its 200-day moving average is $307.54. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.26.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.