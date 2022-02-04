Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post sales of $12.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $43.40 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $19.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $225.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. 16,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,738. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.77.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.