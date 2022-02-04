Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 7.2%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.97. 31,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,023,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHR. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). On average, analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,888,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,365,000.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

