ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $111.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

