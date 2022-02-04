Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586,456 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

