Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75-18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.93.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.82. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $127.63 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

