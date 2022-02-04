Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 845 ($11.36) target price on the stock.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.36) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

LON APTD opened at GBX 522 ($7.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.58 million and a PE ratio of 39.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 541.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 601.15. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 498.90 ($6.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 738 ($9.92).

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

