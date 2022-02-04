Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Holderness Investments Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 3.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.21 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.