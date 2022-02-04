Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Empirical Finance LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

