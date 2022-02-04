Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth about $112,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 32.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

