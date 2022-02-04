AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

NYSE AON traded up $17.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a twelve month low of $204.26 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

