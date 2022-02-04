Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.69. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 43,537 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATE shares. cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Leede Jones Gab cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 19.00 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.27.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 497,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,324.30.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

