Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,259. Anterix has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $984.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In related news, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Anterix by 49.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

