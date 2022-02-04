Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.60) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.59) to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,075 ($41.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,255 ($43.76).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,316 ($44.58) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,987.41. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.07). The company has a market capitalization of £44.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($38.95) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,218.16). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

