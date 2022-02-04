Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Shares Up 0.9%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.75). 22,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 828,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.75).

The firm has a market cap of £45.51 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

About Angling Direct (LON:ANG)

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

