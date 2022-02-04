Analyzing Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) & Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Third Coast Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.52 $750,000.00 N/A N/A Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 3.02 $11.42 million N/A N/A

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Texas Community Bancshares and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Community Bancshares beats Third Coast Bancshares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

