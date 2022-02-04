Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hannover Rück (HNR1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hannover Rück (FRA: HNR1):

2/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €197.00 ($221.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €145.70 ($163.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($230.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €198.00 ($222.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €198.00 ($222.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($207.87) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €145.70 ($163.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/17/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €184.00 ($206.74) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/17/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €197.00 ($221.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/10/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €186.00 ($208.99) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/6/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €190.00 ($213.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €186.00 ($208.99) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/13/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €146.00 ($164.04) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of FRA HNR1 traded down €8.65 ($9.72) during trading on Friday, hitting €172.30 ($193.60). The company had a trading volume of 204,457 shares. Hannover Rück SE has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($130.75). The business’s 50-day moving average is €167.91 and its 200 day moving average is €158.86.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.