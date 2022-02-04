Analysts Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target at $17.17

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,369. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $20.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after buying an additional 776,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 148,791 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

