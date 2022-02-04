Analysts Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target at $8.48

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Barclays lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

