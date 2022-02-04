Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $22.56

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.56.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.06. 55,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

