Analysts Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) PT at $44.67

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.