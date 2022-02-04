Analysts Set Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) PT at $13.40

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

