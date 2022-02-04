Analysts Set Expectations for Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $289.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

