Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Price Target at C$51.70

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIF shares. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,772.50.

TSE:EIF traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.54. 52,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,236. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$37.06 and a 52 week high of C$47.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.8099998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 145.41%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

