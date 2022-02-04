Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price at $74.80

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

CUBI stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,490 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,104. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after buying an additional 375,419 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 325,616 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,336,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

