Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Target Price at C$127.00

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$128.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIB.A. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CGI stock traded down C$2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$109.48. 375,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,381. CGI has a 52 week low of C$93.88 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$26.64 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$108.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

