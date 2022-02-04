Analysts Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) PT at $33.83

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

