Analysts Offer Predictions for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BFST. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $554.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In related news, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $149,119.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $434,726. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

