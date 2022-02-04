Analysts Issue Forecasts for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

