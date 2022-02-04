Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.75. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 745.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 16,615,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,431,607. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

