Analysts Expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPL. Citigroup began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,558 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,475 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $87.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.