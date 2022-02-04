Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $12.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $814,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

