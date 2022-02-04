Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $709.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post $709.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.00 million and the lowest is $688.28 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $616.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

WERN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 866,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $49.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

