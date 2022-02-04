Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.54. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VOYA traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

